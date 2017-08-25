FOR SALE: QUALITY BEDROOM SET – “Italian Provincial Neo-Classical Style” -Stanley Furniture Company

This is a QUALITY Bedroom Set! This expensive set was Purchased New and had one owner, rarely used. It was made by Stanley Furniture Company and is Solid Wood Construction. The design is: “ITALIAN PROVINCIAL NEO-CLASSICAL STYLE”. {That means it is pretty.} (1.) Solid Wood Triple Dresser with two attached mirrors which have a wood cut, flower-bow design on top of each mirror. Color of set is beige/pale yellow with a dark mahogany or pecan top. (2.) one matching two drawer night stand of same design and quality (3.) a pair of “special ordered” Pineapple lamps (4.) Separate QUEEN SIZE BED with wicker headboard, Sealy or Serta? Queen mattress, box springs, frame on rollers (5.) Tropical Comforter if you want it Price Point Is: $650.00 PLEASE CALL: 305.745.1423 Die4Godiva@Comcast.net for inquiries

Judy Kemp 305.745.1423 Die4Godiva@comcast.net