17′ Boston Whaler Montauk w/ Yami 115HP, trailer

17′ Boston Whaler – Montauk 1979 with 2013 Yamaha F115LA 4 stroke engine with only 15 hours, in excellent condition; completely serviced, all Yamaha controls. No prop damage, includes metal swim ladder + brand new Bimini canvas top, engine cover, console cover. Boat trailer included, good shape, tires almost new. Great for fishing, lobstering, taking friends & family out… all it needs is you out on that beautiful water. Lower Keys (305)731-9221 please leave msg, will return calls when available. Asking $10,300