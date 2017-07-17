Thule – Atlantis 1800 XT – Roof Box

C ontact: Evan
Phone: 305–587-7444
Durable lid makes opening/closing lid easy
QuickGrip™ mounting system comes pre-installed so you’ll be on the road in seconds
QuickGrip mounts to all types of crossbars & attaches w/ a single 1-handed motion
Dual-side openings let you access gear from either side of the box
User-friendly locking system includes an oversize key; includes 1 lock on each side of the box…
Mounts to most factory-installed racks and after-market systems
Box Opening Dual Side
Gear Capacity (L) 509.7 liter
Gear Capacity (cu. in.) 31,104 cubic inches
Width (in.) 34.4 inches
Height (in.) 16.9 inches
Weight 47 pounds