2005 Custom Chopper

This is an amazing head turning custom chopper built by Yamaha. She is very comfortable and easy to ride, has all the bells and whistles you could ask for, is completely chromed out. You will not find a more reliable better built chopper that can be easily serviced at any local Yamaha dealer, but you will never need to! Gorgeous Key West blue water blue paint job that just draws you in. Fat rear tire with beautiful matching wheels that shine like mirrors as well as a custom LED light system that changes 28 different colors or hues and can even dance to the music. Bid aggressively as you will not be disappointed owning this show winning chopper that calls you out to go riding.

$11,500.00 OBO Will consider a trade for a good boat