1989 Sport Craft 205 WT Fisherman with trailer

1989 Sport Craft 205 WT Fisherman with 140 hp OMC Seadrive
Speedometer, Tachometer, Engine temperature, Fuel gauge, Hour meter, Voltmeter
upgraded 35 amp alternator
Live bait well with aerator pump and seawater pump to fill bait well
Bimini, Swim plat form
Many new parts, most hoses some electrical wiring have been replaced.
New Trim tilt motor and hydraulic hoses
New shift and throttle cables
all fluids replaced
Tank cleaned and coated
Engine serviced
Everything works and is ready to go Fishing , swimming, diving.
Aluminum double axle Trailer with Torsion axles and new wiring and lights
please E-mail
gap6126@gmail.com
George