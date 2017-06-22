Marathon Women of the Moose is having a Cajun Shrimp Boil at the Lodge located at 11601 1st Ave Gulf on Saturday July 15th from 6 PM til “The Moose Go Home”. Tickets are 15.00 each available at the Lodge any days but Mondays from 3 – 9 PM. For more info call (305) 743-6062 Entertainment by the hottest band in the Keys IN PURSUIT. Proceeds to go towards the Women’s Charities and their local Charities. MEMBERSHIP DRIVE ALL Local Law Enforcements and Active Military FREE membership 1st year. Come by have some fun and see what the Moose is all about. Renee 305-743-6062 duckkeyharry@ bellsouth.net