Beckham Hotel collection plush mattress pad

The Beckham Hotel collection Luxury Microplush Mattress Pad provides ultra-soft barrier between you and your mattress for the perfect night’s sleep Hypoallergenic Ultra Soft Overfilled Topper with Deep Fit

• Queen (60″ by 80″ by 17″) – is filled to maximum capacity to provide an ultra-soft barrier between you and your mattress. The box stitching pattern is designed to ensure that you stay comfortable while shifting during the night. Everything about this product was designed to provide our customers with the perfect sleeping experience. No expensive cleaning required. Simply machine wash and tumble dry!

Winnie: 305-304-3567 OR keyswench@gmail.com

Asking: $30 – Pick up in Summerland Key