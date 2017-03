2000 Nissan outboard motor. 4 strokes . Very very little use. Kept in the center console of my 20 foot boat as a safety and to save the expense of a towing service. Never used to troll. Runned 15 minutes a year to confirm proper operation. Foamed and gas stabilized each year for storage. At 3/4 power it moved my 20′ Mako at approximately 5 MPH. The auxillary gas tank is included. Asking $600. John 305 363-8713. methotjean@hotmail.com