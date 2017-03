PRICE REDUCED!! Asking $7500 OBO Priced to Sell!!!! Nada Guides values at $10K+

33ft. 72,000miles. Sleeps 6+ Good condition.

Awesome for road trips! Inside is immaculate!

Two twin beds in back bedroom, bathroom with separate shower, fridge, stovetop, oven, microwave, sink, tv, dining table turns into another bed, large pull out couch, and recliner. Lots of storage space and new awning. Stop by and see it next door to Cracked Conch Café or call 631-275-2161