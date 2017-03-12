12-ft Inflatable w/ 20-hp Suzuki Motor

12-foot inflatable (2016 Kodiak) with 20 hp Suzuki motor. Less than 20 hours on the motor – still on break-in oil. Comes with dolly with trailer hitch, small PWC battery for electric start on the motor, waterproof cover, padded seat covers with attached zippered storage bags, 10-pound mushroom anchor, foot pump & 4 rod holders on transom.

Boat has aluminum floor. Carry bags for boat and floor. Dolly breaks down into small pieces for easy storage/transport. $4,200.

Call 970-406-8150. Email bobbaze@live.com At Fiesta Key RV Resort. MM 70.