Stroller, gate, Walker, highchair, 2 full headboards white

Gender neutral highchair tan with jungle animals. $15 collapses extremely thin and light weight. Gender neutral Walker sit to stand sesame Street $15. Pink sit only Walker $10. 4 panel retractable baby gate great for extra wide hall or door $5. Curved stairwell baby gate swings open and allows for room at top of stairs to safely stand $10. Double sit and stand stroller, black, has traditional stroller seat in front, then high sitting or kneeling platform, then low standing platform closest to the handle, can push 3 kids at one time or 4 if they are small and 2 share the high platform, $20. Call or text Carrie (513)259-3730. Items must be picked up today Monday 1/30 or Tuesday before 9:30am.