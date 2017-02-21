Morgan 24 Sailboat – 1969

I’ve learned a hell-of-a-lot about single-handed sailing from this fantastic ship. She’s a 1969 Morgan 24 (24′-11″ LOA), and in great condition. She was very well built, as all Morgans were.

I just sailed her from Sarasota down to Key West, and now I’m slowly making my way up the Keys, where I hope to sell her to her next owner. It’s tough to let her go, but I know that it’s time to move on to the next chapter in my life.

She has a few small issues. She’s a combo fixed/swing keel, but her centerboard is currently detached and in the rear locker. It needs reattached (I’m really not sure the story behind that — I received her as such), which you may or may not be able to do without having to haul her out, I’m not sure. Her rudder shaft has a slight bend to it. And, as of a few weeks ago, her little Mercury 6 2-stroke outboard has kicked out on me (I’m not good with engines, and don’t know how/if I can fix it).

But even with these issues, I’ve still managed to solo sail her well over 300 miles. . .yes, I left Sarasota without an engine and sailed her to Key West. I know, it was unwise, you don’t have to remind me. I had a dream, so I made it happen by whatever means necessary.

She’s a pretty comfy boat. Stays pretty damn dry, and has some nice little features. She comes with the current mainsail as well as a spare, a spinnaker (with spinnaker pole), and both a storm jib and a full jib. Her previous owner engineered a fantastic, fully gimbaled propane cooker, which perfectly fits the included pressure cooker. She has two auto-tiller units (I initially was going to keep one, but the other recently started getting temperamental — so I’ll give you both, just in case). I’ve installed some LED strip lights, which are dimmable. She also has the standard overhead cabin fluorescents. She has an icebox, a foot-pump sink with 10-gallon built-in water tank, a shore-power hookup (with included cable), and a kickass West Marine cabin/cockpit sound system.

I’m definitely interested in bartering for a vehicle. In fact, that might even be preferable. There are a few things on board that I’m planning on keeping (tools, solar panels, generator, conch shells, etc etc.), and I’ll need something that can take me back home. Doesn’t have to be shiny. Just something that you’re confident will take me 2,000-or-so miles back up to Pittsburgh. I don’t have any cash to add to the deal — I’d prefer the other way around, so that I can have enough to get set up in a new apartment once I get back up north.

Save for the engine, she’s pretty much ready to set sail and go, so I’m asking $3,000. But I am willing to discuss the price. If you have any additional questions, please feel free to call me anytime (724.953.2540). I’m currently anchored on the Gulf side of Marathon Key.

Thanks,

-Benjamin