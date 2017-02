Dave Brubeck Quartet - Live in Belgium 1964 Dave Brubeck (piano), Paul Desmond (alto sax), Eugene Wright (bass), Joe Morello (drums) Setlist: St Louis Blues, Koto song, Three To Get Ready, In your own sweet way, Take Five Vintage color mixing by Jazz Improvisers The most famous tune is “Take Five”, which was penned by Paul Desmond, and was the only tune on the album not composed by Brubeck. The clever hook with “Take Five” is that it is in 5/4 (with five beats in each measure), not the usual four beats per measure.