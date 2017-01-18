Slide in truck camper

2001 S&S truck camper. Slides right into a truck bed. Has 4 atwood electric jacks for easy install and uninstall into truck. Interior has new floors, a good work ac system that blows cold. Had fridge/freezer. Gas oven/stove. Double sink. Stereo system. Fits 2 beds. Bathroom with toilet and shower. It does have a hot water heater. Also has out door shower. Has electric, water, and sewage hookup. Has water holding tanks. New interstate batterey, good propane tank. Everything works good. $2500

You do not need tags, registation, or insurance on it as it just sits in the back of your truck

my name is clayton, my number is 352-615-5622, my email is claytont1996@gmail.com.