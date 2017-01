Selling a Catamaran fiber glass hull deck boat.

No longer interested in boating it was fun for a while

Just moving on

It has a 200 hp Saltwater Series 2 just had carbs cleaned.

Brand new lower unit

2 brand new Napa batteries

Snorkeling gear lifejackets and more

Coast Guard safety ready

It is a turn key boat ready to go for the family.

Holds 16 people

Kanahou Alana jbnapples@gmail.com